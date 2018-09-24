Every major city in Europe is getting warmer

In December 2015, 195 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change agreed to "limit the temperature increase to 1.5C above preindustrial levels" in the Paris Agreement. For several cities in Europe - home to millions - the 1.5C threshold has already been reached.

An exclusive investigation by the European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) shows that in the Nordic and Baltic regions, in much of Andalusia and in south-ea...