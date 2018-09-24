Ad
euobserver
This summer, Europe experienced the effects of global warming at first hand (Photo: Yadid Levy/Norden.org)

Infographic

Every major city in Europe is getting warmer

by European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet), Brussels,

In December 2015, 195 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change agreed to "limit the temperature increase to 1.5C above preindustrial levels" in the Paris Agreement. For several cities in Europe - home to millions - the 1.5C threshold has already been reached.

An exclusive investigation by the European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) shows that in the Nordic and Baltic regions, in much of Andalusia and in south-ea...

Author Bio

The European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) is a platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver.

