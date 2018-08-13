Ad
Commissioners Miguel Arias Canete (l) and Guenther Oettinger at a meeting of the college of commissioners (Photo: European Commission)

14 lobbyist meetings with Oettinger and Canete went unminuted

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The two EU commissioners who most often meet with lobbyists did not have any minutes or notes taken of 14 meetings with companies such as Goldman Sachs, Statoil, Suez, and Peugeot.

The lack of any recording or transcript of the meetings makes it difficult for journalists and the public to know more about what was discussed - but also raises questions about the working methods of the commissioners.

EUobserver requested (in two separate applications) documents related to seven meeti...

Latest News

