14 lobbyist meetings with Oettinger and Canete went unminuted

The two EU commissioners who most often meet with lobbyists did not have any minutes or notes taken of 14 meetings with companies such as Goldman Sachs, Statoil, Suez, and Peugeot.

The lack of any recording or transcript of the meetings makes it difficult for journalists and the public to know more about what was discussed - but also raises questions about the working methods of the commissioners.

EUobserver requested (in two separate applications) documents related to seven meeti...