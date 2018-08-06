Heat, drought, fires: climate change shows Europe's future

Get used to it.
The hot weather gripping large parts of Europe this summer are probably going to be more common than before.
Temperatures are expected to shoot above 30C again in many European countries on Monday (6 August), with 32C predicted for Paris, 36C for Rome, and 39C for Madrid.
Wildfires continued over the weekend in Portugal, while the Greek government on Sunday (5 August)
