Allergic disease and asthma on the rise in Europe

Asthma is one of the most frequent chronic conditions in Europe, affecting more than 30 million Europeans – a number that is still growing.

"At some stage in the future almost half of the population may suffer from an allergic disease and asthma will be a considerable proportion of this," said Nikolaos Papadopoulos, professor of allergy and pediatric allergy at the University of Athens, in an interview. He added that it is also a global phenomenon.

Asthma is a chronic disease of ...