Cold weather, new laws, harden EU refugee trail

Increasingly cold weather in Europe is making the already-perilous journey of thousands of refugees from war-torn Syria and other troubled countries more difficult, as some EU states introduce stricter asylum measures to stem the flow of migrants.

"The refugees are not used to this," said Davor Rako of the UN refugee agency in Serbia, to the AP news agency.

"They arrive here wearing shorts and no socks, shaking with cold".

Temperatures can drop below freezing in November ...