'World is watching', as MEPs vote on green finance rules

Political pressure is mounting on the European Parliament to reject the inclusion of nuclear and natural gas in the EU sustainable finance plan, as Ukrainian activists and political leaders warn it would only benefit Russia and deepen Europe's reliance on fossil fuels.
The proposal, first pushed by Germany and France, will be voted by MEPs on Wednesday (6 July) — with tight results likely.
A cross-party alliance of MEPs from the environment and economy committees managed last mont...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
