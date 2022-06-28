Why EU's increased militarisation should worry us all

As the war in Ukraine enters its fifth month, with civilian deaths numbering in the thousands and displacements in the millions, the Russian campaign shows no sign of relenting. In response, Ukraine's allies continue to bolster the country's defences with unprecedented amounts of military assistance.
With the path to peace narrowing, the EU should consider the longer-term implications of unfettered defence support to Ukraine and the growing militarisation of EU foreign policy.
Pr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lucia Montanaro is head of Saferworld Europe and Louisa Waugh is an independent peace-building and humanitarian consultant.
Lucia Montanaro is head of Saferworld Europe and Louisa Waugh is an independent peace-building and humanitarian consultant.