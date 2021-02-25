Greenland's snap election exposes global mineral demand

A parliamentary election unexpectedly called for in Greenland for 6 April now threatens to impact the access of European industries to minerals that are vital for Europe's green transition.
As the electoral campaign in Greenland picks up speed, still more Greenlandic politicians seem to waver in their support for a proposed mining project in southern Greenland, which holds one of the world's largest deposits of rare earth minerals.
These minerals are crucial for green technologi...
Martin Breum is a Danish journalist specialising in the Arctic and a regular contributor to the EUobserver.
