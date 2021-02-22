EU summit on vaccine problems This WEEK

EU leaders hold a two-day videoconference on Thursday and Friday (25-26 February) to discuss the bloc's vaccine strategy, and how to speed up the roll-out of the jabs, vaccine production, and how to unify travel rules.

Leaders will also discuss better coordinating border measures across the EU, after several countries introduced unilateral restrictions - creating tension within the passport-free Schengen zone.

On the second day of their meeting, they will focus on cyberattacks an...