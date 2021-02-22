Ad
EU leaders will look into how to ramp up production and delivery of the various Covid-19 vaccines (Photo: European Commission)

EU summit on vaccine problems This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders hold a two-day videoconference on Thursday and Friday (25-26 February) to discuss the bloc's vaccine strategy, and how to speed up the roll-out of the jabs, vaccine production, and how to unify travel rules.

Leaders will also discuss better coordinating border measures across the EU, after several countries introduced unilateral restrictions - creating tension within the passport-free Schengen zone.

On the second day of their meeting, they will focus on cyberattacks an...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU leaders will look into how to ramp up production and delivery of the various Covid-19 vaccines (Photo: European Commission)

