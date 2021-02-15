Recovery goals and Visegrad in focus This WEEK

This week brings a little bit of breathing space for the EU Commission and diplomats in the 'Brussels Bubble', as the winter break means the European Parliament has a week off, and the other institutions also quiten down.
After weeks of criticism over the vaccine strategy, its communication, and the blunder surrounding the Northern Ireland trade protocol, the EU Commission president last Friday provided some clarity when she asserted ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.