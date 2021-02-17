Myanmar - a new litmus test for EU's support for democracy

When the military took control of Myanmar on 1 February, the international community was quick to condemn the coup.
UN secretary-general António Guterres has vowed to do everything possible "to make sure that this coup fails," just as US president Joe Biden has announced targeted sanctions against the top military personnel.
In a collective effort, the EU and UK presented a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council condemning the coup, demanding basic civil liberties restored an...
Emilie Lehmann-Jacobsen is Asia advisor with International Media Support, a non-profit NGO working with media development in countries affected by conflict and political transition.
