Luxembourg tax scandal may prompt EU action

The European Commission has not ruled out tightening tax loopholes and transparency gaps such as those found in Luxembourg.
The comments on Monday (8 February) follow the publication of an investigation disclosing how the Italian mafia, moguls and billionaires continue to park their wealth in the Grand Duchy, along with some 55,000 offshore companies managing assets worth at least €6 trillion.
"These investigations do provide importa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.