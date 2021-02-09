Ad
euobserver
Some €23bn is lost in tax every year globally due to Luxembourg enabling corporate tax abuse and private tax evasion, says NGO Tax Justice Network (Photo: Sven Graeme)

Luxembourg tax scandal may prompt EU action

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has not ruled out tightening tax loopholes and transparency gaps such as those found in Luxembourg.

The comments on Monday (8 February) follow the publication of an investigation disclosing how the Italian mafia, moguls and billionaires continue to park their wealth in the Grand Duchy, along with some 55,000 offshore companies managing assets worth at least €6 trillion.

"These investigations do provide importa...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

