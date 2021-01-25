Navalny protests sharpen EU sanctions talks

Street violence in Russia has redoubled calls for new EU sanctions when foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday (25 January), after eight EU states earlier proposed asset-freezes and visa-bans.
Protests urging president Vladimir Putin to free opposition hero Alexei Navalny rippled from Russia's far-east, across the country, to Moscow and St. Petersburg in the EU neighbourhood on Saturday, as riot squads lashed people with batons and dragged more than 3,500 of them into detention,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.