Business as usual for EU and Russia, despite Navalny?

EU countries hinted new sanctions might come if Russia further harms opposition hero Alexei Navalny, but France and Germany want business as usual for now.

"The EU will follow closely the developments in this field and will continue to take this into account when shaping its policy towards Russia," the 27 member states said in a joint statement on Monday (18 January).

They spoke after Russian authorities arrested Navalny when he landed from Berlin in Moscow the night before and s...