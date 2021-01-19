Business as usual for EU and Russia, despite Navalny?

EU countries hinted new sanctions might come if Russia further harms opposition hero Alexei Navalny, but France and Germany want business as usual for now.
"The EU will follow closely the developments in this field and will continue to take this into account when shaping its policy towards Russia," the 27 member states said in a joint statement on Monday (18 January).
They spoke after Russian authorities arrested Navalny when he landed from Berlin in Moscow the night before and s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
