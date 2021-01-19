Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (r) is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (l) in Moscow in February (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Business as usual for EU and Russia, despite Navalny?

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries hinted new sanctions might come if Russia further harms opposition hero Alexei Navalny, but France and Germany want business as usual for now.

"The EU will follow closely the developments in this field and will continue to take this into account when shaping its policy towards Russia," the 27 member states said in a joint statement on Monday (18 January).

They spoke after Russian authorities arrested Navalny when he landed from Berlin in Moscow the night before and s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Turkey and Russia confirm arms deal, in Nato headache
EU shames Kremlin on Navalny chemical crime
Can EU keep Navalny safe as he 'defies' Putin?
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (r) is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (l) in Moscow in February (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections