euobserver
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany is almost complete (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

MEPs call to halt Russia pipeline over Navalny arrest

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German Green MEPs led calls to halt Russia's 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipeline over Alexei Navalny's arrest, while others urged the EU to invoke its new 'Magnitsky Act' against Russian oligarchs on Tuesday (19 January).

Germany ought to scrap the "shameful" pipeline with Russia, German Green Sergey Lagodinsky told fellow MEPs and EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell at the European Parliament (EP) hearing.

"Nord Stream 2 must be stopped immediately," fellow German Green Viola Von...

