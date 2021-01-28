Poland imposes anti-abortion law amid EU concern

Poland is bringing a divisive anti-abortion law into force, amid escalating EU doubt on the legality of its court system.
The law, banning all terminations except for cases of rape and incest or if the mother's life was at risk, was to come into effect after Poland's Constitutional Court confirmed its earlier verdict by publishing a statement of justification on Wednesday (27 January).
The original ruling, last October, prompted anti-government protests led by women's rights acti...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
