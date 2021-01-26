Too few central and eastern Europeans at top of EU

Central and eastern Europeans are continuously underrepresented in the EU's leadership, which could "severely undermine support for the EU's institutions, values and policies", a new study by the consultancy European Democracy warns.
Western European countries continue to be dominant in EU leadership positions, a trend that has not changed significantly since the 2004 'Big Bang' of enlargement wi...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
