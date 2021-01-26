Ad
The European Commission's proposal on sponsored returns is not accepted by both southern 'recipient' states and the Visegrad Four (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Rift widens on 'returns' deadline in EU migration pact

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission's proposed key to breaking a stalemate over member states' solidarity in its new migration pact is causing member states headaches.

In an attempt to overhaul the EU's asylum and migration system, the European Commission last September proposed allowing capitals to deport people instead of having to take in those granted asylum.

For example, instead of taking in a person already granted international protection by Athens, France would "sponsor" the return of...

