Rift widens on 'returns' deadline in EU migration pact

The European Commission's proposed key to breaking a stalemate over member states' solidarity in its new migration pact is causing member states headaches.
In an attempt to overhaul the EU's asylum and migration system, the European Commission last September proposed allowing capitals to deport people instead of having to take in those granted asylum.
For example, instead of taking in a person already granted international protection by Athens, France would "sponsor" the return of...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
