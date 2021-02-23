1914 vs 2021

The Hungarian painter Béla Zombory-Moldován was 29 when his life changed forever.

In 1914, war broke out while he was vacationing with friends on the Adriatic coast. Within a week the carefree, gentle artist from a wealthy family was on his way to the front, in uniform.

As he wrote in The Burning of the World, his memoirs of the first year of the war published in 2014 by his grandson, he had n...