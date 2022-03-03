First volunteer fighters leave Belgium to join Ukrainian brigades

The first batch of volunteers left Belgium Thursday (3 March) to fight Russia in Ukraine — despite official Belgian advice not to go.

Seven men were travelling from Brussels to the Polish-Ukrainian border on a coach provided and driven by a volunteer driver, Ukraine's embassy to Belgium told EUobserver.

The foreign fighters are coming after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky issued an appeal Saturday for foreigners to join an "international legion."

As many as 16,000 ...