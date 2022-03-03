Ad
Anti-war protest in Brussels on day one of Russian invasion on 27 February (Photo: Bartosz Brzezinski)

First volunteer fighters leave Belgium to join Ukrainian brigades

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The first batch of volunteers left Belgium Thursday (3 March) to fight Russia in Ukraine — despite official Belgian advice not to go.

Seven men were travelling from Brussels to the Polish-Ukrainian border on a coach provided and driven by a volunteer driver, Ukraine's embassy to Belgium told EUobserver.

The foreign fighters are coming after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky issued an appeal Saturday for foreigners to join an "international legion."

As many as 16,000 ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

