Commission child sex abuse law enrages privacy advocates

The European Commission has unveiled new rules to tackle online child sex abuse — but faced immediate blowback from privacy advocates.
The proposal presented on Wednesday (11 May) would require online service and hosting providers to detect the risk of potential abusive material.
Those risks would then be reviewed by a national authority, who may order the provider to detect and report the child sex abuse.
A new EU agency, set to become fully operational in eight years, woul...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
