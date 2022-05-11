Ad
euobserver
Children with disabilities face an even higher risk of experiencing sexual violence, says the EU commission

Commission child sex abuse law enrages privacy advocates

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has unveiled new rules to tackle online child sex abuse — but faced immediate blowback from privacy advocates.

The proposal presented on Wednesday (11 May) would require online service and hosting providers to detect the risk of potential abusive material.

Those risks would then be reviewed by a national authority, who may order the provider to detect and report the child sex abuse.

A new EU agency, set to become fully operational in eight years, woul...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content
'Huge risk' children from Ukraine will be trafficked
Online privacy for adults means more internet child abuse
Children with disabilities face an even higher risk of experiencing sexual violence, says the EU commission

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections