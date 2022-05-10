Ukraine shows the EU must think beyond tomorrow

Even in the midst of war, it is vital to think beyond tomorrow. Ambitious and visionary organisers of the Bretton Woods Conference did just that almost 80 years ago.

It is time to follow in their footsteps.

As Russia's aggression against Ukraine rages on and signs point to a painful prolongation of the war, the world is changing — has already changed — in myriad, irrevocable, ways.

Shockwaves f...