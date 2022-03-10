Ad
Despite the pomp, and the grandness of the setting, no major breakthroughs were foreseen at the EU leaders' summit in Versailles (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Leaders gather at Versailles after atrocity in Ukraine

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU heads of state and government gathered in the formal splendour of the French palace of Versailles on Thursday (10 March) while nearly 3,000 miles away, in Mariupol in Ukraine, a clean up was underway, after a Russian forces bombed a children's and maternity hospital, killing three people.

Earlier in the day, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen underlined the gravity of the attack, calling the atrocity at Mariupol a likely "war crime," on Twitter.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

