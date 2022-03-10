Leaders gather at Versailles after atrocity in Ukraine

EU heads of state and government gathered in the formal splendour of the French palace of Versailles on Thursday (10 March) while nearly 3,000 miles away, in Mariupol in Ukraine, a clean up was underway, after a Russian forces bombed a children's and maternity hospital, killing three people.
Earlier in the day, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen underlined the gravity of the attack, calling the atrocity at Mariupol a likely "war crime," on Twitter.
And arriving at Vers...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.