Macron win hailed as vote of confidence in EU

European leaders welcomed France's re-election of centrist president Emmanuel Macron Sunday (24 April) as a vote of confidence in the EU.
"Your constituents voiced a strong commitment to Europe today," German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Twitter after French exit polls showed Macron beating the far-right and anti-EU challenger, Marine Le Pen, by some 58 percent against 42 percent.
Portuguese prime minister António Costa said "French people once agains showed their attachment t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
