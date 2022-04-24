Macron win hailed as vote of confidence in EU

European leaders welcomed France's re-election of centrist president Emmanuel Macron Sunday (24 April) as a vote of confidence in the EU.

"Your constituents voiced a strong commitment to Europe today," German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Twitter after French exit polls showed Macron beating the far-right and anti-EU challenger, Marine Le Pen, by some 58 percent against 42 percent.

Portuguese prime minister António Costa said "French people once agains showed their attachment t...