euobserver
It is estimated that four million people have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion began (Photo: European Union, 2022)

War in Ukraine raises fears over crime threat in Europe

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised fears over a possible rise in crime and criminal activity in the EU, prompting its agencies to step up efforts.

An internal EU document, seen by EUobserver, recently warned of the increased risk of human trafficking and sexual abuse, cyberattacks, infiltration of criminals, and circulation of weapons, drugs and illegal cigarettes.

Last month, the International Organization for Migration raised concerns over the risks of trafficking in per...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

