Why and how Le Pen could still win the French election

French president Emmanuel Macron has long had a comfortable lead in polls, but in the final days before Sunday's (10 April) first-round of the election, far-right contender Marine Le Pen is closing in.

Her friendly ties to Russia don't seem to bother French voters but her win would have profound implications for France and Europe.

"Marine Le Pen could definitely be elected president of France", the director of pollster Ifop in Paris, Jérôme Fourquet, told EUobserver.

A f...