Ad
euobserver
French far-right contender Marine Le Pen with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2017 (Photo: Marine Le Pen/Facebook)

Why and how Le Pen could still win the French election

EU Political
by Emma Sofia Dedorson, Paris,

French president Emmanuel Macron has long had a comfortable lead in polls, but in the final days before Sunday's (10 April) first-round of the election, far-right contender Marine Le Pen is closing in.

Her friendly ties to Russia don't seem to bother French voters but her win would have profound implications for France and Europe.

"Marine Le Pen could definitely be elected president of France", the director of pollster Ifop in Paris, Jérôme Fourquet, told EUobserver.

A f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

Related articles

Open border with Ukraine is crime threat, France warns
Kaczyński and Le Pen make friends at anti-EU 'summit'
Macron has delivered for his supporters
French far-right contender Marine Le Pen with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2017 (Photo: Marine Le Pen/Facebook)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections