Belarus is not Russia: why EU should not give up on Belarus

The Lukashenko's regime's instrumental role in Russian military aggression against Ukraine has raised doubts about whether Belarus can be considered a sovereign state at all.
With the degradation of Belarusian sovereignty, will the EU accept being just a silent witness? And will Belarus no longer be viewed as distinct from Russia?
Such an approach would be in total contrast with the EU's promise t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Yuliya Miadzvetskaya is a ReThink.CEE 2022 fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank.. Her co-author Katsia Katsiaryna Lozka is a PhD fellow at Ghent University.
Yuliya Miadzvetskaya is a ReThink.CEE 2022 fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank.. Her co-author Katsia Katsiaryna Lozka is a PhD fellow at Ghent University.