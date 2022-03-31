Ad
euobserver
Russian imports accounted for about 40 percent of EU gas demand (Photo: Jasmine Halki)

EU braces for Putin's gas-for-roubles clampdown

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Emergency plans to mitigate gas supply disruptions have been activated by several member states — amid growing concerns over potential shortages given Moscow's demands for gas payments in roubles.

Russian president Vladimir Putin confirmed on Thursday (31 March) that foreign countries will have to pay for gas in the Russian currency or face supply cuts.

"Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either — that is, existing contracts will be stopped," Pu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

War in Ukraine seen as watershed for EU gas addiction
EU plan to buy gas together is 'not the silver bullet'
Putin's rouble shift: mistake or masterstroke?
It's not easy being green — and cutting Russian gas
Russian imports accounted for about 40 percent of EU gas demand (Photo: Jasmine Halki)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections