EU braces for Putin's gas-for-roubles clampdown

Emergency plans to mitigate gas supply disruptions have been activated by several member states — amid growing concerns over potential shortages given Moscow's demands for gas payments in roubles.

Russian president Vladimir Putin confirmed on Thursday (31 March) that foreign countries will have to pay for gas in the Russian currency or face supply cuts.

"Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either — that is, existing contracts will be stopped," Pu...