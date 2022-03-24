Ad
euobserver
Joint-procurement is likely the only feasible option on the table at this weeks summit (Photo: Europan Union)

EU plan to buy gas together is 'not the silver bullet'

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU heads of state and government are expected to agree on Friday (25 March) on a proposal to jointly buy natural gas, liquified natural gas and hydrogen in an effort to protect citizens from price swings and lessen reliance on Russian imports.

Europe's gas prices have been on a rollercoaster ride since October 2021, at times reaching prices between 10 and 20 times higher than last year during spring. On top of this, Russia's invasion, and the ensuing energy crisis, has prompted EU leade...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Joint-procurement is likely the only feasible option on the table at this weeks summit (Photo: Europan Union)

