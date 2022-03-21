Ad
euobserver
One assessment should be clear for Europe: the larger strategic challenge for Europe still lies in a rising China (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

What a no-limits China-Russia friendship means for Europe

EU & the World
Opinion
by Peter Hefele, Brussels,

On the opening day of the 2022 Winter Olympics, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin declared a "friendship between the two states with no limits, no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation," promising to stand alongside each other on conflicts over Ukraine and Taiwan and to collaborate more against the West.

Has the West's nightmare of a Sino–Russian relations...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Peter Hefele is policy director at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies in Brussels.

Related articles

Only Poland, Luxembourg expected at China Olympics opening
Sweden is arming Ukraine — and still fighting over Nato
EU takes WTO action against China over 'bullying' Lithuania
China backs shutting Ukraine out of Nato
One assessment should be clear for Europe: the larger strategic challenge for Europe still lies in a rising China (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Peter Hefele is policy director at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies in Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections