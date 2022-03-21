What a no-limits China-Russia friendship means for Europe

On the opening day of the 2022 Winter Olympics, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin declared a "friendship between the two states with no limits, no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation," promising to stand alongside each other on conflicts over Ukraine and Taiwan and to collaborate more against the West.
Has the West's nightmare of a Sino–Russian relations...
Dr Peter Hefele is policy director at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies in Brussels.
