Russia booted from Council of Europe in unprecedented step

In an unprecedented step, the Council of Europe has expelled Russia from the pan-European human rights body in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was "sad" but "necessary," Tiny Kox, the president of the Council of Europe's assembly, said Wednesday (16 March). But "I am glad we dared to do so," he said.

The expulsion brings an end to 26 years of Russian membership in the human rights organisation, which was founded after World War II.

"Through its attitude ...