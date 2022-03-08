It's not easy being green — and cutting Russian gas

The European Union unveiled plans Tuesday (8 March) to cut reliance on Russian fuels but quickly bumped up against concerns it was substituting one form of pollution for another.

The proposal to diversify energy supplies also quickly ran into another challenger: Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who threatened to cut gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1, a pipeline running from Russia to Germany.

Novak said Russia could take such action to "mirror" penalties impo...