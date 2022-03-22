Canada steps forward to help EU with Ukrainian refugees

The European Commission has said Canada is ready to take an unlimited number of refugees from Ukraine to help share responsibility for looking after the millions of people fleeing the Russian invasion.
The discussions with Canada come ahead of a visit to Brussels by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who will deliver a speech in the European Parliament and meet with Nato and G7 leaders later in the week.
Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, was set to speak to th...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
