"It's necessary that we have the possibility of fair share of the burden to receive these people," said EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson. (Photo: European Union, 2022)

Canada steps forward to help EU with Ukrainian refugees

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has said Canada is ready to take an unlimited number of refugees from Ukraine to help share responsibility for looking after the millions of people fleeing the Russian invasion.

The discussions with Canada come ahead of a visit to Brussels by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who will deliver a speech in the European Parliament and meet with Nato and G7 leaders later in the week.

Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, was set to speak to th...

Migration

