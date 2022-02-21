Murky plans for Ukraine refugees may soon face test

The prospect of war in Ukraine has prompted speculation about the readiness, not to mention the willingness, of the EU to handle a large number of potential refugees heading westwards.
Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia all share a border with Ukraine, which has 31 official border crossings with those EU states — the majority, 12, with Poland. Romania has nine crossings; Hungary six; and Slovakia four.
That very porousness of the border poses questions on those EU states' co...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
