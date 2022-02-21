Ad
euobserver
Ukraine President Zelenskyy proposes to meet with Putin to ease tensions (Photo: European Union)

Murky plans for Ukraine refugees may soon face test

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The prospect of war in Ukraine has prompted speculation about the readiness, not to mention the willingness, of the EU to handle a large number of potential refugees heading westwards.

Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia all share a border with Ukraine, which has 31 official border crossings with those EU states — the majority, 12, with Poland. Romania has nine crossings; Hungary six; and Slovakia four.

That very porousness of the border poses questions on those EU states' co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU leaders threaten sanctions amid shelling in Ukraine
EU countries urge nationals out of Ukraine
West urges Putin not to recognise Ukraine 'republics'
Ukraine President Zelenskyy proposes to meet with Putin to ease tensions (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections