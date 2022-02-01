US and Russia clash in ugly UN talks

US and Russian envoys traded barbs at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday (31 January) amid a warning that the mobilisation of troops in Europe was the largest in decades.

The US had called for the debate so that all protagonists in the new security crisis could air their views together for the first time.

European UNSC members - France, Ireland, Norway, and the UK - rallied to the side of the US and Ukraine during the meeting.

But Russia and China had tried to ...