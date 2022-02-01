Ad
euobserver
Russia and China had said the UNSC meeting was not needed (Photo: DFATD | MAECD)

US and Russia clash in ugly UN talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US and Russian envoys traded barbs at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday (31 January) amid a warning that the mobilisation of troops in Europe was the largest in decades.

The US had called for the debate so that all protagonists in the new security crisis could air their views together for the first time.

European UNSC members - France, Ireland, Norway, and the UK - rallied to the side of the US and Ukraine during the meeting.

But Russia and China had tried to ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

