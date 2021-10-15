Gas-price spike will backfire on industry, energy guru says

With prices surging and supply remaining low, the gas industry is showing itself to be an unreliable "partner", the International Energy Agency (IEA) told press in Brussels on Thursday (14 October).

IEA chief Fatih Birol warned the gas industry not to be too happy about the high prices, saying price volatility would prove to "be bad for producers and exporting countries" alike.

Although Birol did not mention producers or exporters by name, Russia has, in recent weeks, been accuse...