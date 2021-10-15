Ad
euobserver
In order to reach the target of 1.5C, investments in clean energy should be tripled, Fatih Birol said.

Gas-price spike will backfire on industry, energy guru says

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

With prices surging and supply remaining low, the gas industry is showing itself to be an unreliable "partner", the International Energy Agency (IEA) told press in Brussels on Thursday (14 October).

IEA chief Fatih Birol warned the gas industry not to be too happy about the high prices, saying price volatility would prove to "be bad for producers and exporting countries" alike.

Although Birol did not mention producers or exporters by name, Russia has, in recent weeks, been accuse...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU probes possible energy-price manipulation
Timmermans: high energy prices must speed up transition
Bilateral energy deals threaten EU security, IEA says
In order to reach the target of 1.5C, investments in clean energy should be tripled, Fatih Birol said.

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections