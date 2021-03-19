EU drawn into US disputes with Russia and China

The EU press service has gotten drawn into a verbal punch-up between the Kremlin and White House by endorsing US president Joe Biden's assertion that his Russian counterpart was a "killer".

Biden had said so in a TV interview on Wednesday (17 March), referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin's assassinations of political opponents.

And his language evoked an equally pungent response from Putin on Thursday.

"As far as statements by my US counterpart are concerned. What...