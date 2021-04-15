Ad
euobserver
UN weapons inspectors have wide-ranging access to Iran facilities under the JCPoA (Photo: iaea.org)

EU-brokered nuclear talks go ahead despite Iran defiance

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Iran is still willing to resume non-proliferation talks, despite defying Western powers on uranium enrichment after an attack on one nuclear facility.

"Officials have determined that we negotiate to achieve our policies ... We have no issue with this," Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday (14 April).

Iran's president Hassan Rohani also said: "The supreme leader [Khamenei] has clearly defined the framework of our negotiations and we will continue our work within ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



EU & the World



