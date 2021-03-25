Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia goes to MEP vote

Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia is rousing tensions among some MEPs.

The European Parliament on Thursday (25 March) will vote on the issue, as part of North Macedonia's stalled accession talks to the European Union.

Bulgaria last year harpooned North Macedonia's path to accession. Sofia is upset over issues tied to language and history, in moves widely panned by other member states.

An amendment, tabled by left-leaning MEPs, has now triggered a further backlash among so...