North Macedonia is seeking to join the European Union (Photo: Zlatevska DNEVNIK)

Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia goes to MEP vote

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia is rousing tensions among some MEPs.

The European Parliament on Thursday (25 March) will vote on the issue, as part of North Macedonia's stalled accession talks to the European Union.

Bulgaria last year harpooned North Macedonia's path to accession. Sofia is upset over issues tied to language and history, in moves widely panned by other member states.

An amendment, tabled by left-leaning MEPs, has now triggered a further backlash among so...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

