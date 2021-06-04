Ad
euobserver
'The European digital identity will enable us to do, in any member state, as we do at home without any extra cost and fewer hurdles,' EU commissioner for tech policy Margrethe Vestager (l) said (Photo: European Union)

First glimpse of EU's new 'digital identity wallet'

Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Thursday (3 June) unveiled its plans for an EU 'digital identity wallet' - designed to allow citizens to access public and private services across the bloc, both online and offline, simply by clicking a button on their phone.

The European digital identity wallet proposed is an app that citizens can install in their smartphone to store electronic identification forms and official documents, such as a driver licence, a diploma or a bank account.

Among it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU should forge ahead with electronic ID, says Estonian minister
Fingerprint identification system operational
New EU Covid certficate set for July holiday travel
'The European digital identity will enable us to do, in any member state, as we do at home without any extra cost and fewer hurdles,' EU commissioner for tech policy Margrethe Vestager (l) said (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Digital

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections