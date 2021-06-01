Ad
euobserver
Member states would be allowed to re-introduce travel restrictions if the situation worsens or there are many new variant cases (Photo: Curt Smith)

Brussels pushes to fix EU travel rules ahead of summer

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (31 May) urged member states to gradually lift travel restrictions to kickstart the summer holiday season - in a bid to end the current patchwork of travelling measures across the bloc.

"As vaccination is progressing with increasing speed, we can be confident that safe free movement without restrictions can gradually resume again," said EU commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides.

"[But] we need coordinated and predictable approaches for our citi...

