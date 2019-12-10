EU alarmed by prospects of battle for Tripoli

The EU has raised concern on the prospect of a battle for the capital of Libya, as foreign actors jostle for influence in the strategic location.

"Tripoli has, I think, two million inhabitants and any fighting in the streets of Tripoli would be very problematic, very serious indeed," the EU's new foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in Brussels on Monday (9 December).

The EU did not have any plans to help evacuate European nationals or the UN-backed government from the Africa...