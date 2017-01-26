Surviving authoritarianism: Polish advice for the US

Slightly over a year ago, Poland, the "Eastern European success story", stood where the US is standing now.

Twenty-five years since rejoining the West, 10 years after joining the EU, no-one would have believed the sharp turn Poland would take towards nationalism and extreme-right ideology.

With each passing day, the government is moving the country further away from the liberal West and towards the authoritarian models of the East.

Hundreds of thousands have protested aga...