EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (l), Hungarian premier Viktor Orbán, and former Czech PM Andrej Babiš (Photo: European Commission)

Europe's growing oligarch problem comes under scrutiny

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission must ramp up its fight against "oligarch structures" in EU countries, lawmakers said on Thursday (10 February).

In a report, lawmakers in the parliament's budget control committee said oligarchs and their networks act like states within states.

Oligarchic groups rule in their own interests without regard for democracy, and their influence had "reached an unprecedented magnitude in the past several years" in the EU, the report said.

The move by the ...

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (l), Hungarian premier Viktor Orbán, and former Czech PM Andrej Babiš (Photo: European Commission)

