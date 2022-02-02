Ad
'The continued presence of Russian military forces at the request of the illegitimate [Belarus president Alexander] Lukashenko regime should be treated as an occupation of Belarus', MEPs said (Photo: Grani-msk)

As world looks to Ukraine, did Russia just take Belarus?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has de facto "occupied" its neighbour Belarus, MEPs have warned, even as the world's attention focuses on Ukraine.

"The recent deployment of Russian troops in Belarus poses a threat to Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and the whole of Europe. It may also be a part of the ultimate plan to subjugate and occupy Belarus," the MEPs said in an open letter to the heads of other EU institutions on Tuesday...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

