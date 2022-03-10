Calls for EU-wide gas cap, but no collective response

With gas prices surging, calls across Europe have been growing louder for the European Union to mandate a price cap to control the cost of living and safeguard the broader economy.
Benchmark Dutch gas prices briefly hit €345 a megawatt-hour on Monday, 20 times the price of the same contract a year ago.
But don't hold your breath for a collective response.
Positions among the EU's 27 heads of state and government were a jumble on Thursday, when they met for an informal su...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.