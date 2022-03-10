Calls for EU-wide gas cap, but no collective response

With gas prices surging, calls across Europe have been growing louder for the European Union to mandate a price cap to control the cost of living and safeguard the broader economy.

Benchmark Dutch gas prices briefly hit €345 a megawatt-hour on Monday, 20 times the price of the same contract a year ago.

But don't hold your breath for a collective response.

Positions among the EU's 27 heads of state and government were a jumble on Thursday, when they met for an informal su...