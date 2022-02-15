Ad
Government officials in both Poland and Hungary initially denied using the spyware, which turns smartphones into surveillance devices against their users - but eventually acknowledged its use (Photo: CAFNR)

Privacy watchdog proposes EU-ban on Pegasus-like spyware

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's top privacy watchdog wants a ban on the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware, which has been used by the Hungarian and Polish state reportedly against journalists and opposition figures.

The Brussels-based European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) warned the software could lead to an unprecedented level of intrusiveness into citizens' private lives and shake the foundations of a free-thinking society.

Although the supervisor can only make suggestions and offer recommendations, t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

