EU agency: 'Omicron vaccine' approval to take 3-4 months

The chief of the EU medicines regulator has said the bloc could approve vaccines adapted to cover the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus within three to four months, if needed.
Fears have been growing over whether current vaccines are effective against the emerging variant which has sparked fresh restrictive measures around Europe.
"Were there a need to change the existing vaccines, we could be in a position to have those approved within three to four months," the Europe...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
