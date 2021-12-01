Ad
euobserver
Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, urged those Europeans that are eligible to get booster Covid-19 shots (Photo: European Parliament)

EU agency: 'Omicron vaccine' approval to take 3-4 months

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The chief of the EU medicines regulator has said the bloc could approve vaccines adapted to cover the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus within three to four months, if needed.

Fears have been growing over whether current vaccines are effective against the emerging variant which has sparked fresh restrictive measures around Europe.

"Were there a need to change the existing vaccines, we could be in a position to have those approved within three to four months," the Europe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU hits vaccination target, as Delta variant now dominates
EU's 'secret' vaccine negotiators: Who's dealing with Big Pharma?
EU set to limit vaccine certificate to nine months
Surge of infections triggers new restrictions, despite vaccination
Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, urged those Europeans that are eligible to get booster Covid-19 shots (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections