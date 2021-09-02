Ad
euobserver
France's central bank has published a study on financial damage due to biodiversity loss, which aims to show the damage to the natural environment if our financial system keeps operating business as usual (Photo: Pictures of Money)

Analysis

French central bank says: It's the ecology, stupid!

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

How to quantify nature? How to define its worth? - these are central themes world leaders are grappling with going into the virtual UN conference on biodiversity (COP-15 - not to be confused with the UN climate conference Cop-26) a little over a month from now.

Biodiversity is fundamental to earth's life-support systems humans depend on. But governments, financial institutions and policymakers have failed to act accordingly for decades.

According to the UN chief for biodiversit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

CAP 'failed to halt biodiversity loss', auditors find
MEPs demand new EU biodiversity law by next year
Brussels warns EU states against backtracking on biodiversity
France's central bank has published a study on financial damage due to biodiversity loss, which aims to show the damage to the natural environment if our financial system keeps operating business as usual (Photo: Pictures of Money)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections