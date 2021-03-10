Ad
euobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel (Photo: European Union)

EU blasts UK and Russia in 'vaccine propaganda' war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and UK have ignited a new row on vaccine exports, while Italy has defied EU warnings in a deal to manufacture Russia's vaccine at home.

The cross-Channel dispute arose on Tuesday (9 March) when EU Council president Charles Michel accused the UK of blocking vaccine exports and depicted the EU as a leading force in helping the world fight the pandemic.

"I am ... shocked when I hear the accusations of 'vaccine nationalism' against the EU," Michel said in a written statement...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

