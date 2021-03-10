EU blasts UK and Russia in 'vaccine propaganda' war

The EU and UK have ignited a new row on vaccine exports, while Italy has defied EU warnings in a deal to manufacture Russia's vaccine at home.

The cross-Channel dispute arose on Tuesday (9 March) when EU Council president Charles Michel accused the UK of blocking vaccine exports and depicted the EU as a leading force in helping the world fight the pandemic.

"I am ... shocked when I hear the accusations of 'vaccine nationalism' against the EU," Michel said in a written statement...